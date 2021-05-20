More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 77, muggy, chance of storms
It feels like a summer day, with a lot of clouds and passing showers.
World
Hopes fade for 26 missing after barge sinks in India storm
Rescuers recovered 12 more bodies on Thursday as hopes faded for 26 people still missing after a barge with 261 onboard sank off Mumbai when a powerful cyclone lashed the region this week, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: More showers, storms; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 20
Local
Tornadoes spotted in south metro as storms slam southern Minnesota
No injuries were reported.
World
Study: War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020
A key group that monitors internal displacement is reporting Thursday that violence and disasters — often caused or worsened by the impact of climate change — forced people to relocate within their countries more than 40 million times last year, the highest such tally in over a decade.