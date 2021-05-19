More from Star Tribune
World
Indian navy recovers 26 bodies from barge that sank in storm
Indian navy ships recovered 26 bodies of people who were aboard a barge that sank off Mumbai as the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades blew ashore this week, officials said Wednesday.
Nation
Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones
Heavy rain kept pounding parts of Texas and Arkansas before moving over Louisiana on Wednesday, prompting rescues of people trapped by high water and adding to the misery for people whose homes and cars were flooded by an earlier drenching.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 77, humid, good chance of rain
It'll be warm and humid, with rain and thunderstorms possible.
Business
California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain
California's top energy regulators on Tuesday said the state is better prepared to avoid last summer's rotating blackouts, but they cautioned the power grid of the nation's most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages later this year.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, muggy with showers; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 19