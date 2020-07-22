More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 77, dry, lingering cloud cover
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 77, sun, passing clouds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Silent spread of COVID-19 keeps scientists grasping for clues
One of the great mysteries of the coronavirus is how quickly it rocketed around the world.
Wild
Quiet video: The silence of sounds while in hockey quarantine
Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan is serving a 14-day quarantine in Edmonton before she can cover the NHL postseason, and here's what she hears during the day in her hotel room.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and upper 70s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast