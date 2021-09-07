More from Star Tribune
Politics
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Pointing accusingly at climate change, President Joe Biden toured deadly Northeast flood damage Tuesday and said he was thinking about the all families who suffered "profound" losses from the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Nation
California wildfire near Lake Tahoe nearly half contained
The huge California wildfire near the Lake Tahoe resort region was 49% contained Tuesday and leaders of the firefighting army that has battled the flames for 3½ weeks were increasingly positive in their outlook.
Nation
Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power
Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn't have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state.
Nation
After decades in eye of storms, weather service head retires
one notable political one and many meteorological ones — and survived. Now after eight years leading the National Weather Service, he's retiring.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, sunny and breezy
There's just a slight chance of a storm tonight, with more pleasant weather ahead.