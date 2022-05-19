More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
St. Cloud Jury awards $111M to college student after care at St. Cloud Hospital left leg permanently damaged
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, scattered storms
There's a risk of severe weather, with a cooler weekend on the way.
World
High winds hit Germany as storm moves in; floods feared
Gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) hit areas in western and northwestern Germany on Thursday after the national weather service warned that heavy storms could bring the possibility of tornadoes.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, chance of PM storms, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, May 19
Business
New Zealand hands out extra cash to fight 'inflation storm'
New Zealand's government said Thursday it will hand out an extra few hundred dollars to more than 2 million lower-income adults to help them navigate what it describes as "the peak of the global inflation storm."
Paul Douglas
"Enhanced" Severe Storm Risk Today - Forecast Calls for Weekend Sweatshirts
Here we go again...the stage is set for more atmospheric fireworks today - strong to severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds, with an enhanced risk that includes the Twin Cities metro area. Stay alert and tuned to local media and apps to get the latest watches and warnings for your location. Things quiet down and cool off as we had into the weekend.