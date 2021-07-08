More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 76, mix of sun and clouds
There's a slight chance of showers overnight and late Friday afternoon, with warmer weather on the way.
Nation
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, mostly sunny; high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 8
Paul Douglas
Slow Warming Trend Into Next Week - Still Trending Drier Than Normal
Tuesday's rains were heaviest north and south of the Twin Cities. A few spots in the Brainerd Lakes area picked up over an inch of rain, and it was the same story for many farms over far southern Minnesota with that line of strong T-storms that formed during the afternoon. The rain put a dent in the drought, but meteorologists will be using the D-word into late summer at the rate we're going.