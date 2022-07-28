More from Star Tribune
Nation
Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest
Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest this week and authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers as temperatures near triple digits are forecast to extend into the weekend.
Nation
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
A second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region earlier this week, police said.
World
Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 6 in Iran's capital
A landslide triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Tehran killed six people on Thursday, with 14 still believed missing, Iran's state-run media reported.
World
Lightning kills nearly 50 this week in India's Uttar Pradesh
Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, police said Thursday, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 people in the state this week.
Nation
Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages in Appalachia
Rescue workers plucked people off rooftops amid fast-rising water Thursday in central Appalachia, where torrential rains unleashed what Kentucky's governor described as some of the worst flooding in the state's history.