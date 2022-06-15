More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, chance of rain
There's a likely chance of rain or a thunderstorm through midafternoon, with dry skies through early next week and potentially record heat on the way Monday.
Nation
Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South
The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.
Business
Floods leave Yellowstone landscape 'dramatically changed'
The forces of fire and ice shaped Yellowstone National Park over thousands of years. It took decades longer for humans to tame it enough for tourists to visit, often from the comfort of their cars.
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers, storms likely; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 15
World
6 dead in China as rain triggers landslides, house collapse
Heavy rain in China has claimed six lives this week and forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people.