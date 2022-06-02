More from Star Tribune
Nation
NOAA forecasts average dead zone off Louisiana and Texas
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an average oxygen-depleted "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico this summer, the agency said Thursday. But that 35-year average is still nearly triple the goal for reducing the area with too little oxygen for marine animals to survive.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy and pleasant this afternoon and evening with a low of 52, with lower temperatures Friday and this weekend.
Business
Amazon 'obstructing' House probe into warehouse collapse
Amazon has been "obstructing" a congressional investigation into the company's labor practices during severe weather events by failing to produce materials requested of them more than two months ago, according to a letter members sent to CEO Andy Jassy.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, windy, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 2
Evening forecast: Low of 53 and patchy clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.