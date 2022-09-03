More from Star Tribune
Nation
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 75, sunny and breezy
We'll see plenty of sun, with pleasant weather all Labor Day weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: 75, sunny and breezy
It'll be cooler but we'll see plenty of sun, with more nice weather on the way over Labor Day weekend.
World
Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding
Pakistan appealed Saturday to the international community for an "immense humanitarian response" to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead. The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.
Nation
