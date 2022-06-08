More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 75, mostly sunny
It'll be mild with a light wind and a slight chance of scattered rain showers.
Nation
Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US
Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days, with cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California expected to top 110 degrees.
Variety
Climate-driven flooding poses well water contamination risks
After a record-setting Midwestern rainstorm that damaged thousands of homes and businesses, Stefanie Johnson's farmhouse in Blandinsville, Illinois, didn't have safe drinking water for nearly two months.
Weather
Morning forecast: Comfortable, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 8
Nation
1 killed, 4 injured in California mountain climbing falls
A mountain climbing guide was killed and at least four other people were injured in separate accidents over the past two days while trying to summit the peak of Mount Shasta in Northern California in treacherous conditions, authorities said Tuesday.