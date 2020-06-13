More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: 75, mostly sunny and mild; warm-up on the way
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: 75, mostly sunny and pleasant
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
CDC outlines tips for minimizing virus risk
It also posted a second set guidelines for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and political rallies.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 52 with more clouds before a cool Saturday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 77, mostly sunny, breezy
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast