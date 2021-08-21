More from Star Tribune
Nation
Winds threaten to fan destructive California wildfire
Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds on Saturday will bring renewed fury to a Northern California wildfire.
Nation
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Preparations for a storm grew more urgent Saturday as the newly upgraded Hurricane Henri closed in on the Northeast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 75, mostly sunny and less humid
It'll be nice again Sunday, with a chance of storms late tomorrow night and more heat on the way.
Sports
Hurricane Henri forces Monday finish to Northern Trust
The final round of The Northern Trust has been pushed back to Monday because of approaching Hurricane Henri along the northeastern shores.
World
Hurricane Grace hits Mexico's Gulf coast and then weakens
Hurricane Grace hit Mexico's Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm before weakening on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas in its second landfall in the country in two days.