Weather
Afternoon forecast: 75, mix of clouds and sun
It will be mild, with increasing clouds near sunset and a chance of scattered showers.
Business
After Ida, small businesses face uncertainty on many fronts
A week or more after Ida, business owners from Louisiana to Connecticut are still adding up the financial losses and assessing the physical and emotional toll, grappling to find a way forward.
World
Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico's Los Cabos resorts
New Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Thursday.
Nation
Farmers restore native grasslands as groundwater disappears
Tim Black's cell phone dings, signaling the time to reverse sprinklers spitting water across a pie-shaped section of grass that will provide pasture for his cattle.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 9