More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 75, chance of showers
We'll see increasing clouds and a chance of showers, with off and on chances of rain through the weekend.
Nation
Drenching rains flood homes, swamp cars in south Louisiana
Heavy rains that swept across southern Louisiana flooded homes, swamped cars and closed a major interstate on Tuesday. The brunt of nature's fury was taken once again by Lake Charles, in a coastal zone still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes last fall and a deep freeze in February.
World
India scours sea after barge sinks, 2nd adrift after cyclone
The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny start, high 75; PM showers likely
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 18
Nation
Heavy rains hammer southern Louisiana with more to come
Roads were flooded, water-logged cars abandoned in the street and high water vehicles dispatched to help people as heavy rain fell across southern Louisiana Monday. In some areas of western Louisiana still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes last year more than a foot of rain fell.