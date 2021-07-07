More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 74, mostly cloudy
After our heat wave, it'll be 10 degrees cooler than normal, with the next chance of rain Friday afternoon.
Nation
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast
A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida's northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday but appears to have spared the state significant damage and widespread power outages.
Nation
Coast Guard: 13 Cubans rescued, 7 missing off Key West
The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off of Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached, the agency said.
Business
Building collapse shows Florida town's rich, middle-class division
The condo tower collapse in Surfside could exacerbate the division that already exists between the tiny Florida town's new luxury buildings built for the global elite and those constructed decades ago for the middle class. It is already creating headaches for some small businesses.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, high 74; partly sunny later
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 7