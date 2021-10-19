More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 74, mix of sun and clouds
It's likely the last warm day of fall, with cooler temps and rain on the way Wednesday and a chance of frost Thursday night.
Heavy rains trigger floods in northern India, killing 22
At least 22 people have died and others are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Tuesday.
Morning forecast: One more warm day; high 74
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 19
Paul Douglas
Warm Tuesday - Cooler Weather To End The Week
Another warm autumn day is expected Tuesday before a mid-week system brings rain and cooler air. Highs will be closer to average in the low to mid-50s from Thursday through the weekend. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser