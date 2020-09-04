More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 74, mix of sun and clouds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump denies disparaging US war dead
A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the U.S. military who have been captured or killed.
Nation
Car drives through protesters in Times Square
The New York City Police Department said it is trying to locate the driver of a car that drove through a group of protesters blocking a street in Times Square.
Nation
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday.
Video
Morning forecast: Pleasant, sunny and warmer
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast