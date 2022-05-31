More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico
Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, making landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 72, windy, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be gusty and cooler than average, with highs in the 50s in northwestern Minnesota, and a chance of isolated showers.
St. Cloud
Minnesota cleans up after 'destructive' Memorial Day storms deliver widespread damage
The city of Forada was hard hit by a confirmed tornado.
Nation
Storms, tornadoes leave thousands without power in Minnesota
Thousands of people in Minnesota and South Dakota were without electrical power Tuesday as the region recovered from storms and tornadoes that left damaged buildings, trees and roadways.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy, cooler; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 31