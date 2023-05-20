More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 72, sunny and pleasant
It'll be a nice spring day, with some warmer and smokier weather on the way, and a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday in north-central Minnesota.
Morning forecast: High of 72, plenty of sun
It'll be a nice spring day, with some warmer and smokier weather on the way.
Paul Douglas
Brilliant Weekend Weather Ahead With 70s And Sunny Skies
There shouldn't be a lot of complaints about the weather this weekend in the metro, with low 70s for highs Saturday and upper 70s Sunday under lots of sunshine. Cooler temperatures, though, are expected along the North Shore - especially Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 46; clear to partly cloudy with a dry weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.