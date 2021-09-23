More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 52; mostly cloudy and jacket weather
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Feds say tougher rules needed to protect Texas power plants
Federal officials made more than two dozen recommendations Thursday aimed at further safeguarding power plants and natural gas supplies to prevent a repeat of the February blackouts that caused more than 200 deaths in Texas.
Nation
Widow sues pilot's estate over helicopter crash in Georgia
The widow of a passenger killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia is suing the pilot's estate and two helicopter companies, saying the aircraft should never have been flying in poor weather.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 72, sunny and mild
It'll be sunny today with some cooler air, clouds and rain on the way Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and beautiful, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 23