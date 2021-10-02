More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 72, showers and thunderstorms
We'll see rain and thunderstorms through Sunday morning, then sunny skies into next week.
Morning forecast: 72, foggy start, showers and thunderstorms
A foggy start to the day will give way to showers and thunderstorms. It'll clear out Sunday morning, with more sunshine on the way next week.
Nation
Flooded Tennessee town wrestles with how, where to rebuild
In the 100 years that Jim Traylor's family had lived in his house in rural Waverly, Tennessee, it hadn't once flooded. The normally shallow Trace Creek where he had fished and swam as a kid had never crossed the one-lane road that separated it from his home.
Silver Linings In A Warming World?
Today looks wetter than earlier thought with steady rain, as a slow moving disturbance passes overhead. We are stuck in a drought, so no whining about weekend puddles. The sun peeks out Sunday and more 70s arrive next week with a weather pattern resembling early September, not early October. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 64; cloudy, mild with a couple of showers possible in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.