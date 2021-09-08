More from Star Tribune
Nation
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out
New Orleans lifted a nightly curfew Wednesday as the city moved closer to regaining full power 10 days after Hurricane Ida, but hundreds of thousands of people outside the city were still without lights and water and more than a quarter of a million children were unable to return to schools.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 72, mix of sun and clouds, windy
There's a slight chance of showers this evening, with a mostly dry forecast ahead.
World
Tropical Storm Olaf forms, could rain on Mexico's Los Cabos
Tropical Storm Olaf formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Wednesday and forecasters said the storm could bring rains to the Los Cabos resort area, though it wasn't likely to make a direct hit.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, cool; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 8
Nation
California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe
California could be on track for one of its worst fire seasons ever as hotter, drier conditions across the north raise the threat of new fires or existing ones flaring into dangerous life, officials said.