More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 72, cloudy; rain tonight
It's a little cooler than average, with some rain on the way tonight through Friday morning.
Nation
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
A stunned U.S. East Coast woke up Thursday to a rising death toll, surging rivers and destruction after the remnants of Hurricane Ida walloped the region with record-breaking rain, filling low-lying apartments with water and turning roads into car-swallowing canals.
Nation
Search still on for man attacked by gator in Ida floodwaters
Sheriff's officials are still searching for a man whose arm was ripped off while being attacked by an alligator in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters.
Business
Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain
Many Spaniards on Thursday counted their losses and damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that continued falling over large areas of the country.
Nation
Ida live updates: Remnants dump more than 9 inches of rain
The remnants of Ida dumped more than 9 inches of rain in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with New York's Staten Island coming just shy with 8.9 inches of rain.