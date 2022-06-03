More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 71, sunny
It'll be a pleasant day with lots of sun, with some light rain this evening up north. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will move into southern Minnesota overnight.
Nation
Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.
Sports
Marlins' Alcantara dominant again, shuts down Giants
Sandy Alcantara allowed three hits in seven innings and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Thursday night.
Nation
