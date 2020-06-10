More from Star Tribune
Floyd's brother: his death is 'changing the world'
Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, says he's testifying to Congress because he wants his brother's death to be "more than another name" on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police.
Afternoon forecast: 71, stray showers, breezy, clearing skies
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Aerial video of Minneapolis shows aftermath of rioting, looting
Drone video shows the damage from rioting and looting in Minneapolis, as well as images of the memorials for George Floyd.
Morning forecast: Cooler, windy, chance of showers; high 71
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video shows arson suspects during Minneapolis protests
Authorities are seeking persons of interest from several Minneapolis locations that were set ablaze during recent unrest.