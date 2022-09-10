More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 71, mix of sun and clouds
A few remaining clouds Saturday will clear out Sunday, with temperatures in the low 70s.
Business
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid.
World
South Sudan declares disaster in flood-affected areas
South Sudan's government has declared flood-affected parts of the country as national disaster areas and appealed for assistance.
World
UN chief Guterres visits flood-battered areas of Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday toured Pakistan's flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide "massive" amounts of relief to the impoverished country.