Politics
GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky
McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the longest-serving Republican Senate leader in history.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 43 and clear; more sunshine ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump: 'Winning is easy. Losing is never easy'
Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected.
Politics
Biden stops at childhood home, thanks voters in Scranton
Early Tuesday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden stopped by his hometown of Scranton where he thanked voters before moving on to Philadelphia.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 70, sunny, pleasant
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast