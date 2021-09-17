More from Star Tribune
Nation
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
Sports
Payton: Saints to spend Week 3 at TCU, then return home.
The New Orleans Saints have decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4, when they will host the New York Giants in the Superdome, coach Sean Payton said Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 70, sunnier skies
Early morning storms give way to sunnier skies, with a warmer weekend on the way.
World
Opposition unseats prime minister in Bahamas elections
A new prime minister will soon lead the Bahamas as the archipelago struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases, a crumbling economy and the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.
Weather
Morning forecast: Storms move out; cooler, high 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 17