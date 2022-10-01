More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
Nation
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm's strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 70, chance of sprinkles
It'll be pleasant this weekend, with above average temperatures and a few sprinkles in the Twin Cities metro area. Cooler weather is on the way later next week.
World
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Nation
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida's Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
Nation
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.