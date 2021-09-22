More from Star Tribune
Business
After Northeast flooding, insurance woes swamp residents
After being pummeled by two tropical storms that submerged basements, cracked home foundations and destroyed belongings, Northeastern U.S. residents still in the throes of recovery are being hit with another unexpected blow: Thousands of families are now swamped with financial losses because they didn't have flood insurance.
Paul Douglas
Smooth Sailing in the Weather Department - Warming Up to 80+ Next Week
With everything else going on in the world I'm enjoying this quiet spell in the weather. As much as we still need soaking rains it's hard (for me) to become too indignant about lukewarm sunshine and a streak of 70s (maybe low 80s early next week?) Mother Nature is taking a few days off and I'm OK with that.
Evening forecast: Low of 48; a clear and chilly first night of autumn could lead to frost in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
3 charged in death of 86-year-old woman left outside in heat
Three assisted living facility workers are being prosecuted in the death of an 86-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who authorities alleged was left outside in sweltering weather for six hours, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 68, sunny and breezy
It's the first day of fall, with another nice day on the way Thursday.