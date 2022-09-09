More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
UN chief asks world for 'massive' help in flood-hit Pakistan
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the world owes impoverished Pakistan "massive" help in recovering from the summer's devastating floods because the country bears less blame than many other nations for climate change, which experts say contributed to the deluge.
Business
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid.
Nation
Oregon utilities shut power amid high dry winds, fire danger
Oregon utilities began shutting down power to thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds swept into the region in a bid to lessen the risk of wildfires in extremely dry and hot conditions.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 68, breezy, isolated showers
It'll be cool and breezy today, with isolated showers and thunderstorms lingering into early Saturday, and a pleasant weekend on the way.
Nation
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on the edge of blackouts for a 10th consecutive day while a tropical storm barreled ashore with the promise of cooler temperatures but also possible flooding.