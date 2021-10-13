More from Star Tribune
World
Pamela moves inland after hitting Mexico's Pacific coast
Pamela moved inland over Mexico's northwest region Wednesday after slamming into the coast just north of Mazatlan earlier in the day at hurricane strength.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 66, windy, rounds of showers and storms
A few rounds of showers and storms are possible through dinnertime, with clearing and fall-like temperatures on the way.
World
1 dead, 21 injured as severe storm hits Hong Kong
A strong tropical storm bearing down on Hong Kong on Wednesday left one person dead and 21 others injured, as city authorities suspended classes, stock market trading and government services.
Nation
Wildfire rages in Southern California coastal mountains
A major highway in Southern California coastal mountains remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place as a growing wildfire chewed through dry vegetation in the region.
Nation
Alabama communities still cleaning up after deadly flooding
Communities affected by last week's flash flooding, which left roads and neighborhoods under water and killed four people in Alabama, are still working to clean up the mess and address persistent drainage issues that seem to be getting worse.