Weather
Afternoon forecast: 66, windy, mix of clouds and sun
It'll feel a little chilly, but there's warmer weather on the way starting Sunday.
Nation
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire
Damage assessment teams went out Saturday to determine how many buildings have burned in a forest fire that has displaced thousands of residents in Northern California.
Nation
Mississippi gets ready to repair highway collapse from Ida
Mississippi will soon start rebuilding a section of highway that collapsed during torrential rainfall brought by Hurricane Ida, the head of the state Department of Transportation says.
Weather
Morning forecast: 66, mix of clouds and sun, breezy
It'll feel more like fall today, but warmer and less windy Sunday.
Nation
Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze
Firefighters hope shifting winds and cooling temperatures over the next few days will aid their efforts to battle a destructive wildfire in a drought-stricken forest in California's far north that has displaced thousands of people and burned at least 100 structures.