Afternoon forecast: 66, mix of sun and clouds, windy
It'll be dry the rest of the day in the metro, with skies turning mostly sunny to sunny and windy.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 29
Paul Douglas
Promising Start to May - 80 Degrees by Saturday Afternoon?
It's getting better out there. A slow limp into spring will turn into a mad dash, a Saturday Sprint, as the mercury pushes 80 degrees - a preview of what's to come. Oh, by the way, welcome to the 8th cloudiest April since 1963. Details in today's weather blog.
Low of 44, mostly cloudy night with warmer weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon: 62, mix of sun and clouds, mild
It'll be a typical spring day, with a slight chance of sprinkles in far southern Minnesota.