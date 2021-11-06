More from Star Tribune
Nation Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill
More from Star Tribune
Nation Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill
More from Star Tribune
Nation Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill
More from Star Tribune
Nation Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill
More from Star Tribune
Nation Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill
More from Star Tribune
Nation Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 65, mix of sun and clouds
We'll have mild weather this weekend, with an extra hour to enjoy it tomorrow as daylight savings time ends, and cooler weather on the way next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: 64, plenty of sun and mild
It'll be a pleasant weather weekend, with temperatures well above normal, as daylight saving time ends.
Nation
Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic
While conducting research in Greenland, ice scientist Twila Moon was struck this summer by what climate change has doomed Earth to lose and what could still be saved.
Paul Douglas
Warm, Mainly Sunny November Weekend For The Deer Opener
It'll be warm for the Minnesota Deer Opener this weekend across the state under mainly sunny skies for most. A few showers will be possible across northern Minnesota Friday Night, lingering into early Saturday in the Arrowhead. Otherwise we watch another system toward the middle and end of next week with a better precipitation chance. Click for more. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 45; mostly cloudy with a warm weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.