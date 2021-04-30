More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 63, mainly sunny
It'll be a mild spring day with the chance of rain this evening in northern Minnesota. It'll feel like summer tomorrow with highs in the low 80s.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 63; blast of heat on Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, April 30
Paul Douglas
7-Day Calls for Shorts and Jackets
Soak up relative warmth over the weekend, because I'm still seeing an unusual number of cool fronts on the weather models into the second week of May. The march to summer warmth is never a straight line. Exhibit A: 2021. Enjoy low 80s Saturday because 60s return next week, possibly 50s for highs by the second weekend of May.
World
Flooding and mudslides add to St. Vincent's volcano woes
Heavy rains poured down on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, causing flooding and mudslides that damaged some homes and further battered areas already burdened by heavy ashfall from eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.
Evening forecast: Low of 41 and mostly clear ahead of a weekend warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.