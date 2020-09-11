More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Minneapolis
Floyd attorney: 'The only overdose that killed George Floyd was an overdose of excessive force…'
The Floyd family and its attorneys decry as character assassination the prosecution's efforts to portray him as a drug user.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 53, with periods of rain
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
What was it like to travel with the president on Sept. 11?
On Air Force One, reporter Judy Keen had a first-class seat for one of the darkest days in this nation's history.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 63, increasing chance of showers
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Remembering 9/11
Sights and sounds of this day in 2001, when America suffered the worst terrorist attack on its soil.