More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your favorite authentic Mexican food at 22 Twin Cities restaurants
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your favorite authentic Mexican food at 22 Twin Cities restaurants
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Western cities map snow by air to refine water forecasting
At a tiny airport surrounded by mountains, a three-person crew takes off for the inaugural flight above the headwaters of the Colorado River to measure the region's snow by air.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 62, mix of sun and clouds
It's warming up, with light winds and increasing cloud cover. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Thursday night into early Friday.
Nation
Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town
Martina Gonzales and her grandson watched from their front yard as aircraft disappeared into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatened more destruction if winds whip, as predicted, through the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Weather
Morning forecast: Close to normal, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 4
Nation
New Mexico governor seeking US disaster status for wildfire
New Mexico's governor on Tuesday asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.