Afternoon forecast: 62, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be a beautiful fall day, with a bit of a warmup on the way.
Judge seeks Puerto Rico power company debt restructuring
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a fresh round of mediation talks aimed at restructuring more than $8 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico's power company as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona.
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears
President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast.
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.