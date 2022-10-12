More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 60, cloudy with chance of showers
Cold air comes in, bringing a chance of showers this afternoon and evening. Southwest Minnesota faces a red flag warning for wildfires. There's a chance of snowflakes in the Twin Cities area Friday.
World
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf off Mexico's coast
Tropical Storm Karl is expected to make a southward turn off Mexico's southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.
Business
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
Hurricane Ian might have come and gone but it could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, breezy, high 60; PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Paul Douglas
The Extended Outlook Calls For Cold Fronts
Tuesday's summer mirage gives way to wind-whipped showers and sprinkles today and Thursday. Far northern Minnesota may see a coating of slush by Sunday, but the metro remains flake-free until further notice. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson