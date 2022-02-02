More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 6, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be chilly, with a cold blast of air tonight leading to wind-chill advisories from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday. There's warmer air on the way Saturday.
Business
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States on Wednesday as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
World
In freezing Afghanistan, aid workers rush to save millions
A flickering flame of paper, rags and random twigs is the only heat Gulnaz has to keep her 18-month-old son warm, barely visible beneath his icy blanket as she begs on a bitterly cold highway on the road to Kabul.
World
Haiti struggles to provide water, food after heavy floods
Hundreds of people have crowded into a shelter in Haiti as authorities said Wednesday that they're struggling to provide drinking water and have been unable to reach several communities affected by heavy flooding in recent days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold. High 6 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 2