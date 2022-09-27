More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 59, sunny; frost tonight?
It'll be dry and cooler than average in the Twin Cities area, with a chance of isolated showers in south-central Minnesota. Widespread frost or even a freeze is likely tonight.
Sports
Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian
Florida's home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state's southwest coast on Wednesday.
Nation
$52B storm gates eyed for NY-NJ waterways hit by Sandy
A decade after Superstorm Sandy pummeled New York and New Jersey in one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, the federal government is proposing a $52 billion plan to build movable barriers and gates across bays, rivers and other waterways in the two states hardest-hit by the storm.
World
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly start, high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 27