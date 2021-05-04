More from Star Tribune
Nation
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 3 across South
Much of the South faced more severe weather Tuesday that has killed at least three people, spawned tornadoes Sunday night and Monday and damaged homes and uprooted trees from Mississippi to West Virginia.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 59, mix of clouds and sun
It'll be dry and windy and a little cooler than average, with the chance of frost tonight.
World
Heavy flooding in Afghanistan kills at least 37 people
Heavy rains brought severe flooding to nine provinces around Afghanistan in recent days, killing at least 37 people, some of them children, officials said Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler; high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 4
Paul Douglas
Cool Tuesday Sunshine. Rain Returns PM Wednesday
Bright sunshine will fill our skies today, but a cool northerly breeze may have you reaching for an extra layer on your late afternoon walk. Another batch of rain slides across the southern half of Minnesota late Wednesday. Sunshine returns once again Thursday and Friday, but the weekend looks a bit unsettled. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson