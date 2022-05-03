More from Star Tribune
Nation
National Guard helping stabilize N.D. dam in danger of failing
The North Dakota National Guard is helping to stabilize a dam in Cavalier County that is in danger of breaking and causing even worse flooding in the area.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 58, mix of clouds and sun
It's warming up, with light winds and 60s on the way.
Nation
Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing
The fire burning pine forests about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from Priscilla Crespin's home is the largest wildfire in the U.S. and the first to force the 81-year-old to leave the small northeastern New Mexico city where she has spent nearly all her life.
Weather
Morning forecast: Closer to normal, high 58
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 3
Business
Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage
An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, with acute power shortages affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels.