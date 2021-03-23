More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 58, cloudy, drizzly; more rain on the way
It'll be warmer than average today, but expect cold air and showers to move in starting early this evening.
World
At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze
Rescuers recovered at least 15 charred bodies from a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters, officials said Tuesday.
Business
Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February
Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry.
Weather
Morning forecast: Waves of rain; high 58
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, March 23
World
Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues
Heavy rainfall was forecast to ease across Australia's east coast but floodwaters will linger for days across New South Wales state where 15,000 people were nervously waiting on Tuesday for potential orders to evacuate.