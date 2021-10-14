More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 58, breezy and cloudy
It'll feel like fall, with a chill in the air and gusty winds, but there's some sun and warmer temps on the way this weekend.
World
Greece: Severe storm, floods batter Athens, fire-hit island
Severe storms swept across Greece Thursday, flooding hundreds of homes in Athens and prompting evacuations on the island of Evia that was ravaged by summer wildfires.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 58; some PM sun
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 14
World
At least 19 dead in Philippines tropical storm
A tropical storm in the Philippines has left dead at least 19 people, disaster response officials said Thursday.
Nation
Shifting winds challenge crews fighting California fire
Shifting winds posed new challenges for firefighters battling a blaze in Southern California coastal mountains that threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down for days.