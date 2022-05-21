More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 57, mix of clouds and sun
It'll remain cooler than average until the end of the week.
Nation
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
A second person died in a tornado that hit northern Michigan, authorities reported Saturday, as crews searched a mobile home park that was virtually destroyed by the rare weather event.
Nation
Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40
A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 40 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines.
Weather
Morning forecast: 56, lingering clouds
It'll be cooler than average for the next few days.
World
German weather service says storm generated 3 tornadoes
A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country's weather service said Saturday. One of them left a trail of destruction and more than 40 people injured in a western city.