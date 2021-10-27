More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
'Atmospheric river' drenches drought-stricken California
A powerful atmospheric river storm that swept through California set rainfall records and helped douse wildfires. But it remained to be seen how much of a dent it made in the state's drought.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 56, windy, scattered showers and storms
A slow-moving rainstorm will cross the state, arriving in the metro area this evening and lasting through Thursday morning.
Nation
Nor'easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses
A nor'easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.
Variety
Weather junkies turn to Florida hurricane blogger for info
As a recent hurricane lashed the Louisiana coast, nervous excitement churned inside Florida-based, self-proclaimed weather geek turned storm chaser Mike Boylan.
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers, high 56; more rain tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 27