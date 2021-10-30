More from Star Tribune
Local Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
Afternoon forecast: 56, sunny and pleasant
It looks to be a lovely fall day, but there's cooler weather on the way in time for Halloween.
Paul Douglas
Remembering A Very Extreme Winter Storm
Today feels like September with an outside shot at 60F in the metro later on. Halloween will feel like late October, with scrappy clouds and a chilly breeze, with Trick or Treat temperatures in the low 40s, so extra layers make sense. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Morning forecast: 56, sunny
Today will be the warmest of the next several days, with cooler weather on the way Sunday.
Evening forecast: Low of 37; mainly clear and prepare for chilly nights ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Greece: Unclear fate for rescued ship carrying 400 migrants
A small cargo ship carrying about 400 migrants that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the Greek island of Crete will be towed to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday.